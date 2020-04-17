Tony Ferguson On Schedule To Make Weight April 18

Spread the word!













Former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson is on schedule to make the 155 lb limit for his cancelled title fight this Saturday the 18th of April.

In a text message to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Ferguson shared a photo of his scale displaying his current weight of 163.6 lb.

Tony Ferguson just texted me this photo. True to his word, fight or not fight this weekend, he is planning on making 155 tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/62uRr7udbv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 17, 2020

Ferguson revealed on Instagram last week that he would still be making weight regardless of the cancellation of the event. Tony then took to twitter, inviting his scheduled opponent Justin Gaethje to make the weight also.

U had quite the head start there buddy. I took it on 20 days ffs. I will not be making weight lol. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 14, 2020

Gaethje shut down this idea stating that Ferguson had a head start on him and that he will not be making weight this Saturday.

With UFC 249 originally being booked as a title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, before Khabib had to pull out due to travel restrictions. Gaethje was only scheduled to compete at the beginning of the month limiting the amount of time he would have to make weight.

The bout was set to replace the main event with an interim belt on the line as we wait for the champions return in the latter half of the year.

After finding a venue UFC 249 was cancelled due to high-level Disney and ESPN employees recommending the event not proceed after a call was made from the Governor of California Gavin Newsom urging them to shut down the event.

Ferguson vs Gaethje is rumoured to headline the proposed May 9th event, however, no official line up or venue has been announced at this stage.

If this is the case Ferguson will be making weight twice in a month.

What are your thought on Ferguson making weight for seemingly no reason?