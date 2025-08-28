Tony Ferguson Labels Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor as Cowards Ahead of Boxing Match

Tony Ferguson has stirred controversy before his boxing debut against Salt Papi, declaring that his rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor lack the courage to compete at the highest level.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion is set to face TikTok star Salt Papi on August 30 at Manchester’s AO Arena as part of Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones. The bout marks Ferguson’s first professional boxing match after a losing streak that led to his UFC departure.

Tony Ferguson Questions Elite Fighters’ Commitment

In a recent interview with Ringside with Abbas ahead of his boxing debut, Tony Ferguson expressed frustration with former rivals who he believes avoided genuine competition. Speaking about his transition to boxing, the 41-year-old fighter emphasized his willingness to take risks that others would not.

“All the talking is done. The promo is coming to an end. I don’t have to intimidate the kid. I said my piece, I did what I had to do,” Ferguson explained in a recent interview. “My dad gave me the best advice: don’t go in there and make it personal. I might have used that as fuel, but no, man, he’s here just like I am. He had the balls to sign a dotted line. I don’t see Khabib doing that or Conor doing that sh*t. So at least he has the balls to do it and back it up.”

Ferguson praised Salt Papi for accepting the fight, stating that the Filipino content creator demonstrated courage by signing the contract. The former interim champion contrasted this with what he perceived as reluctance from bigger names in mixed martial arts.

The comments show a continuation of Ferguson’s long-standing grievances with both fighters. His rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov became legendary for the wrong reasons, with five scheduled fights falling through between 2015 and 2020 due to various circumstances including injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson opened up about his motivation and connection with his supporters, drawing inspiration from classic boxing films. “I love my fans. I don’t really call them fans, I call you guys supporters, which is awesome,” Ferguson said. “I was the one kid who always wanted to be like those guys wearing all the sponsors on their stuff, be able to be in that ring, and have that kind of glory. I watched all the Rocky movies growing up. If I could be that kind of person, people will see that and be steered in the right direction when they see somebody pursuing what they want with everything they got.”

The Michigan-raised fighter has consistently maintained that he was ready to compete when others were not. His criticism extends to what he views as a pattern of avoidance among elite fighters who had opportunities to face him during his prime years.

Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi

Ferguson’s boxing debut comes after years of wanting to compete in the sport. He revealed that his father previously discouraged boxing, insisting he focus on sports that would provide college opportunities. Now, at 41, Ferguson sees boxing as a new avenue to demonstrate his athletic abilities.

Salt Papi, whose real name is Nathaniel Bustamante, enters the contest with a 6-1 record in Misfits Boxing events. The 25-year-old has built a reputation for knockout power, though he has acknowledged Ferguson’s legendary status in combat sports.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib were originally scheduled to fight five separate times, with each bout falling through due to injuries or external circumstances. The most notable cancellation occurred in April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic prevented their UFC 249 headliner.

Ferguson’s criticism intensified after Khabib suggested that Ferguson’s only chance against him would have been a “lucky punch,” prompting Ferguson to respond with characteristic aggression on social media. The exchange reignited their rivalry even after both fighters had moved on from active competition.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, has faced his own share of criticism from Ferguson, who has consistently called out the Irishman for what he perceives as selective opponent choices. Ferguson has used derogatory nicknames like “McNuggets” and “Tiramisu Tuesday” for McGregor and Khabib respectively, maintaining his verbal warfare approach.

The upcoming bout against Salt Papi represents Ferguson’s attempt to revive his combat sports career in a new discipline. Whether his boxing skills can translate to success remains to be seen, but his willingness to compete continues to set him apart from those he criticizes for avoiding difficult matchups.