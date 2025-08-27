Why Tony Ferguson Believes Influencer Culture Fueled the Raja Jackson Wrestling Incident

Tony Ferguson weighs in on the Raja Jackson wrestling situation. Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has sparked debate about safety in live combat spectacles and also about the unintended effects of influencer hype.

Raja Jackson Wrestling Incident

At a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in Sun Valley, California, Raja Jackson entered the ring unexpectedly, slammed professional wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith face-first into the canvas, and unleashed more than 20 strikes while his opponent lay motionless. The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a felony battery investigation after officers responded to reports of an attempted murder; no arrests have been made as inquiries continue.

Smith, a 47-year-old military veteran, was rushed to a local hospital with facial fractures and dental injuries. His family confirmed he remains in stable but critical care, emphasizing both relief at his condition and concern over the severity of the attack. Jackson’s father insisted on social media that his son had suffered a concussion in sparring days before the event and was unaware of the scripted nature of the match.

“It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong,” Quinton Jackson wrote. “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!”

Tony Ferguson

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, speaking on a recent media appearance, attributed part of the blame to the modern culture of influencers and content creators. “My reaction was like everybody else’s, kind of shocked,” Ferguson said.

“But I think it could have been prevented. People, influencers, YouTubers or everything else, they put too much hype and they try to build some [expletive] up and they put these ideas in kids’ heads and they’re not saying, ‘Hey, reach out.’ And, you know, be like, ‘It’s okay.’ They’re making it worse by trying to do the same [expletive] by sticking mics in their face and doing this kind of stuff where some people know how to handle situations and some people don’t. And unfortunately, it went a different way.”

“My hope is that Raja and his family are able to cope and find a solution for everything. Obviously, Syko Stu is a little bit better because everybody’s a little worried, but it’s unfortunate that it happened and hopefully, it doesn’t happen again … That’s not the right way to do it. If you have an issue with someone, go talk to somebody. Go find a way to vent. That stuff is like a boiling pot. He should have handled it a different way.“

Ferguson’s critique touches on the discussion within the combat sports community about the responsibilities of public figures who generate viral moments. As audiences chase higher thrills, fighters and promoters alike may feel pressured to escalate physicality beyond safe bounds. Ferguson urged a more balanced approach: rather than fueling sensationalism.