Tony Ferguson laments failed fight with UFC rival Conor McGregor: ‘That kid would never sign on the dotted line’

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has claimed despite multiple efforts to land a fight with former stablemate and two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor – the Dubliner never elected to actually put pen to paper on a deal to clash.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he suffered his record-tying seventh consecutive loss at UFC 296 back in December, dropping a unanimous decision defeat to Liverpool contender, Paddy Pimblett over the course of three rounds.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is expected to make his return to the Octagon this summer, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And forever on an apparent collision course, particularly following McGregor title success at 155 pounds back in 2016 – Ferguson failed to ever secure a fight with the Dubliner, who then shared the same management firm with the ex-champion, under the banner of Paradigm Sports.

Tony Ferguson discusses failed Conor McGregor fight

Sharing his thoughts on a failed showdown with McGregor, Ferguson, who held the interim lightweight crown back in 2017 when the Crumlin striker still also held lightweight spoils, claimed the 35-year-old never signed a contract to fight him.

“No dice,” Tony Ferguson said of a fight with Conor McGregor when replying to a user on his official X account. “That kid would never sign on the dotted line – champ.”

No Dice 🎲 That Kid Would Never Sign On The Dotted Line – Champ 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 pic.twitter.com/8ID4ETt9Tu — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 30, 2024

Expected to make his comeback potentially as soon as the end of June during International Fight Week, McGregor revealed before the turn of the year how he would be fighting former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler – in a shocking middleweight limit debut for both.

Who would have won in a fight between Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor?