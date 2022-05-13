Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson bashed the former two-division titleholder, Daniel Cormier, after UFC 274.

This past weekend, Charles Oliveira became the first champion in the UFC to lose his belt on the weighing scales. Coming in at 155.5 lbs, ‘do Bronx’ was half a pound over the championship limit. Oliveira was stripped of his gold the moment he set foot inside the octagon against Justin Gaethje.

After news of the lightweight title going vacant was announced, fellow fighters and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the missed weight.

Along the many different takes were old videos of fighters struggling on the scales that resurfaced. A video of Daniel Cormier appearing to hold onto a towel in an attempt to make weight went viral again. Another video of Cormier’s former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov struggling on the scales was also doing rounds.

Tony Ferguson took the opportunity to weigh in on Oliveira’s unfortunate weight miss. ‘El Cucuy‘ shared Cormier’s video from UFC 210 and stated that ‘DC’ should’ve been stripped of his belt.

He didn’t have to wait long to get a reply from the man himself as Cormier pleaded with Ferguson to retreat.

Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. https://t.co/2qyGp3XmZE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

Tony Ferguson alleges Cocaine use

Following Cormier’s backhanded response, Ferguson decided to step things up a notch by going in on the newly inducted Hall of Famer. Taking to Twitter to turn the heat up on Cormier, Ferguson stated.

“Lay Off The Yay Buddy. Not A Good Look You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work I don’t quit like you Enjoy your retirement with Fathead.”

The “Fathead” Tony is referring to is Cormier’s friend and AKA teammate Khabib. He was scheduled to fight the Dagestani fighter on four different occasions but the fight never materialized due to both pulling out twice each. Khabib has also had issues with making weight and was reported to have missed the limit after eating tiramisu.

Cormier seemed confused at the allegations and advised Ferguson to shift his aim to Michael Chandler, who became the first man to knock him out at UFC 274.

“Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I don’t know why you’re after me. Get Michael Chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me.”

