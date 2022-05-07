Home Blog

Michael Chandler Lands Stunning Front Kick KO Win Over Tony Ferguson – UFC 274 Highlights

Ross Markey
Michael Chandler
Recording one of the most spectacular knockouts in the history of the UFC tonight — one-time title challenger, Michael Chandler has snapped his two-fight losing run with a shocking front kick knockout win over former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson on the main card of UFC 274 tonight in Phoenix, Arizona.

Michael Chandler, who had suffered a pair of losses to both Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje entering tonight’s clash with Ferguson — and got off to a less than ideal fight in the process, suffering a knockdown courtesy of a massive sweeping left hook, and ate a series of other shots before managing to relieve some pressure with a double-leg takedown.

Slicing Ferguson with some heavy ground strikes before the close of the frame, within 20 seconds of the second round, Chandler had recorded one of the most devastating knockout wins in recent Octagon memory — springing with a brutal front kick as Ferguson looked to enter an exchange, dropping the Onxard native unconscious.

Following the victory, Chandler called for either a lightweight title rematch against Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje, as well as cutting a promo and welcoming a welterweight fight against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Below, catch the highlights from Michael Chandler’s stunning front kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson

