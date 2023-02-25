Tony Ferguson claims that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz owe him over $500K: “You c*nts owe me over a half a mil now.”

Tony Ferguson alleges that Khabib Nurmagomedov and his former manager Ali Abdelaziz owe him a large amount of money from a business wrongdoing.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov may have never gotten the chance to settle their rivalry inside the octagon, but the animosity between the two remains strong. In their primes, a fight between the two would have been an enthralling display of mixed martial arts competition, but sadly this matchup never came to fruition.

Tony Ferguson Says Khabib and Ali Owes Him More than Half a Million Dollars

Via Twitter, Ferguson wrote a colorfully worded post claiming Khabib and Ali’s wrongdoings on a business deal that went south. While these allegations are serious, the specific details of the situation have not been disclosed.

Your still my bitch @TeamKhabib @AliAbdelaziz00 You cunts owe me over a half a mil now. I’ll take it off your heads like a haircut as you did business wrong w: me. Nuh uh uhhh… Daddy don’t forget,.. Check it out, I’m a tracker taught by my pops. Never like to kill. But for you pic.twitter.com/kgJGhdTKY6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 25, 2023

What Could Have Been Between Khabib and Tony

During their primes, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were on a tear, just dominating every opponent in front of them. The two were set numerous times to settle the score in the UFC Lightweight division, but it turns out the matchup was never meant to be.

Three separate fight cancellations ended the possibility of the two matching up, and thus each fighter went on different journeys. Since Tony Ferguson’s 2019 victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, he has lost five fights in a row, and it’s now clear that Tony’s title aspirations are a thing of the past. Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his MMA career on a high note, retaining his UFC Lightweight title over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.

While Ferguson and Nurmagomedov never had the chance to settle their rivalry inside the cage, this new claim by Tony Ferguson re-ignites a heated rivalry from their past.