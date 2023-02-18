Michael Johnson slams UFC rival Tony Ferguson amid calls of future rematch: ‘Your boxing is garbage’

Veteran UFC lightweight contender, Michael Johnson has blasted past opponent and perennial division challenger, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson – branding his boxing “garbage” amid rumors of a potential rematch between the two veterans.

Johnson, who boasts a 21-18 professional record, managed to return to the winner’s enclosure back in December at UFC Orlando last year, defeating Marc Diakiese in a unanimous decision triumph – which came as just his second win in his last seven Octagon outings.

As for Tony Ferguson, the Oxnard native headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year against promotional veteran and common-foe, Nate Diaz, suffering an eventual fourth round guillotine choke submission defeat. The loss came as Ferguson’s fifth consecutively following a division-best run of 12 straight wins at lightweight.

Michael Johson previously offered to rematch Tony Ferguson

Matching with Johnson back in May 2012, Ferguson suffered a fractured forearm during their UFC Fight Night East Rutherford clash, en route to an eventual unanimous decision loss.

Amid their recent run of defeats, Johnson offered to rematch Ferguson for their next respective Octagon outings recently.

“Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to ‘55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself,” Michael Johnson tweeted. “Or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!!!”

Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself. 😎 or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) January 13, 2023

However, earlier this week, Johnson once more reached out to California veteran, Ferguson – this time to criticize his striking.

“Too bad your boxing is (garbage can emojis),” Michael Johnson tweeted in response to Tony Ferguson.

Too bad your boxing is 🗑️🗑️ https://t.co/Zi09ewZKpT — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) February 17, 2023

Over the course of his lightweight tenure with the promotion, Johnson has landed victories over former interim titleholders, Ferguson, as well as Dustin Poirier – the latter of which with a first round KO in 2016, as well as perennial contenders, Edson Barboza, Joe Lauzon, and Melvin Guillard.