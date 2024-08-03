Michael Chiesa submits Tony Ferguson in opening round with RNC – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Determined to snap a staggering seven-fight losing streak, former interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson returned to the Octagon on Saturday night for a scrap with TUF alumnus Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for ‘El Cucuy‘ who found himself on the wrong side of history, dropping his eighth straight following a first-round submission loss to ‘Maverick.

Ferguson came out and put pressure on Chiesa early, but neither fighter threw a strike until we were already more than a minute into the contest. As things began to open up, it was clear that Chiesa had the striking advantage, peppering Ferguson with some stiff right hands.

Just past the three-minute mark, Chiesa moved in and landed an all-too-easy takedown before securing Ferguson’s back. Once there, it was just a matter of time.

Moments later, Chiesa cinched his arm under Ferguson’s chin, forcing ‘El Cucuy’ to tap out.

Official Result: Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1.

Immediately following the fight, Ferguson laid down one glove, acknowledging that while his UFC career may be over, he can’t guarantee you won’t see him pop up somewhere else.

