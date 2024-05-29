Breaking – Tony Ferguson set to fight Michael Chiesa in potential retirement bout at UFC Abu Dhabi in August

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson is set to make his return to 170lbs this summer – attempting to snap a record-setting losing run as he takes on TUF alum, Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi from the Etihad Arena on August 3. in the United Arab Emirates.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion and victor of The Ultimate Fighter 13 at the welterweigh tlimit, has been sidelined since he suffered a seventh consecutive loss back in December – joining former two-weight titleholder, B.J. Penn in a record-setting losing streak.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Tony Ferguson takes on Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi

As for Chiesa, The Ultimate Fighter 15 winner, has himself been out of action since suffered a third consecutiveloss in the form of a D’Arce choke defeat to Kevin Holland at UFC 291 last summer during International Fight Week.

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed Tony Ferguson’s return to the welterweight limit in clash with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi on his official social media this afternoon.

Opening the main card of UFC 296 back in December, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson suffered a unanimous decision defeat to polarizing Liverpool star, Paddy Pimblett in his return.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Prior to that defeat, Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, had racked up consecutive losses to Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Once the owner of a division-best 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson was first slated to fight Chiesa back in 2016 at UFC Fight Night Sioux Falls, with the latter suffering an undisclosed injury, forcing him from the bout. Ferguson would go on to submit newcomer, Lando Vannata on the same card.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place on August 3. – with a potential bantamweight title eliminator between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov slated to take headlining honors.

Also on the card, veteran former WEC and Strikeforce champion, Nick Diaz snaps an almost three-year hiatus as he meets Vicente Luque in a five round co-main event.

Former bantamweight title challenger, Marlon Vera also features in a main card clash, as he takes on surging former flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Who wins at UFC Abu Dhabi: Tony Ferguson or Michael Chiesa?