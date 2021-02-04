Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has seemingly called out UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz.

On Wednesday, Diaz also issued a call out on social media. The 35-year-old was targeting a fight with Dustin Poirier who is fresh off the biggest win of his career. ‘The Diamond’ avenged his UFC 178 loss to Conor McGregor in emphatic fashion on January 23.

Diaz initially took to Twitter to address his fighting future, he wrote.

“NDA (Nick Diaz Academy) soldier 170 lbs Come get you some of the real.”

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

Diaz quickly bailed on his commitment to the welterweight division with a second post directed at Poirier.

“These are fighting words tho So fuck a weight class,” Diaz wrote alongside a video of Poirier talking from a hospital bed.

These are fighting words tho

So fuck a weight class 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o1H61zQIy6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

Ferguson was quick to respond and took shots at Diaz for b*tching out and offering to fight him at either welterweight or lightweight.

All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rWtipz07HI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

“All You Do Is Bitch Out,” Ferguson wrote. “You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual.”

‘El Cucuy’ is looking to bounce back from a tough 2020. The 36-year-old firstly missed out on a shot at undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He instead fought Justin Gaethje for the interim belt. ‘The Highlight’ dominated the fight from start to finish. He ultimately forced the TKO stoppage in the fifth and final round.

Ferguson later squared off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. The Brazilian used his grappling to dominate Ferguson on the mat for three rounds and pick up a decision win.

Diaz hasn’t fought since falling short in his bid to become the inaugural BMF titleholder at UFC 244 in 2019. In recent weeks he has been strongly linked to a comeback and now it seems of matter of who will be his opponent. Perhaps it will be Tony Ferguson. I’m sure fight fans will love to see it!

