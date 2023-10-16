Slated to make his first Octagon walk in a year at UFC 296 in December, promotional-perfect lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has plans to land a first round stoppage over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, claiming he has a certain “statement” to make his return to action.

Pimblett, a former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 282 back in December of last year, landing a hugely-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon.

The victory saw Pimblett improve to 4-0 since landing in the Octagon back in 2020, with the Huyton native securing a trio of consecutive stoppage victories over Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt.

Booking his comeback to the Octagon last month, Pimblett is set to fight the above-mentioned, Ferguson at UFC 296 in December, looking to inflict a disappointing seventh straight loss on the Oxnard veteran, who is without a victory since a 2019 win over Donald Cerrone.

Paddy Pimblett plans first round finish of Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Defending the matchup – as has his manager and Cage Warriors leader, Graham Boylan, Pimblett claims he has a “statement” to make against the former interim champion, predicting a first round stoppage triumph to boot.

“I’ve got a statement to make, it’s been a while since I’ve had so long outside the cage,” Paddy Pimblett told The Schmo during a recent interview. “By the time I fight, I’ll have over a year out of the cage. The amount of training I’ve done to get better and I’m just a different fighter. It’s gonna be ‘The Baddy’ 2.0, a new mythical fighter is going to get unlocked.”

“I want to be champ, lad, of course,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “It goes without saying. [I] can’t get ahead of myself, especially after my last performance. All I’m thinking about now is coming out and finishing Tony Ferguson in the first round. Make a statement, let everyone know what they were missing, and then I’ll start looking at ranked opponents in the UFC.”

Who wins at UFC 296: Paddy Pimblett or Tony Ferguson?