Ferguson could potentially be heading into his last fight in the UFC when he takes on Paddy Pimblett on December 16. The once interim lightweight champion is now on six-fight losing streak after suffering the now infamous loss against Justin Gaethje in May of 2020.

El Cucuy‘ is a fan favrioute, and his recent skid along with the damge he has taken during it has been a little hard to watch for some, especially when in comparison to a prime Ferguson. Despite a lengthy win streak and impressive performances, the 39-year-old was very unlucky not to get a undisputed title shot during his heyday.

Tony Ferguson details losing streak

Talking to ESPN, Ferguson discussed his recent losing streak and how it impacted him personally and while he shows no signs of wanting to retire, admits that it is difficult seeing how it impacts those closets to him.

“You know what the f*cked up part is? None of that punching or kicking, the eye poke; none of that hurts,” Ferguson said. “The one part that hurts is going back and then seeing my family’s faces. Because, I’m telling you, since I was a kid, it’s always been gold medals. I’m not even bullsh*tting. It’s always consistently been that. (H/T MMA News)

“So it’s like, ‘Do you really wanna do this?’ And that’s the part that hurts, is when I get that question asked to me,” Ferguson continued. “I get all like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Hey, you’re retired, right?’ F*ck you, no I’m not retired. You go retire. I have sh*t to do it. I’ve been competing for 35 years. I’m not even close to being done. What it’s gonna take is a great team.”

Tony Ferguson talks upcoming Paddy Pimblett fight with ESPN

