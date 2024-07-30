Tom Aspinall has the tools to beat Jon Jones — According to Alexander Gustafsson

Three-time UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall has all the tools he needs to defeat Jon Jones.

Aspinall sent fight fans into a frenzy on Saturday night, scoring a 60-second knockout of Curtis Blaydes in the UFC 304 co-main event to retain his interim heavyweight championship.

Next up for Aspinall should be a clash with undisputed heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones, assuming ‘Bones’ gets past the division’s consensus GOAT, Stipe Miocic, in a bout rumored to go down this November inside Madison Square Garden.

During a recent interview sponsored by Top Offshore Casinos, two-time Jones foe Alexander Gustafsson believes that Aspinall may very well be “too much” for Jones to handle, should the two finally cross paths inside the Octagon.

‘‘Aspinall is on fire right now and he is a very, very good heavyweight,” Gustafsson said. “I don’t see anyone beating Aspinall right now. I understand why Tom wants to fight Jon, it’s because Jon is the GOAT, he is the biggest UFC star right now. If Tom was to beat Jon it would be bigger than winning any UFC belt. The biggest achievement in the UFC right now is to beat Jon Jones. I understand why Aspinall is chasing the fight. I think he is ready for Jon. He’s on fire right now. If he fights Jon Jones it should be now. “Yes, I think Tom will be too much for Jon. He has all the weapons to beat Jon. Jon hasn’t been that active, but he’s still the GOAT. You can never count this guy out, he’s so freaking good at what he does. He’s handled every opponent and everybody knows how good he is, but Aspinall right now, I see him as very dangerous for Jon right now. He’s dangerous on his feet, he’s fast, he has great footwork and he’s a smart fighter. He has the tools to do good against Jon and even beat him. If they will fight, now is the time for Aspinall. He could go down as one of the best heavyweights ever.’’

Can Tom Aspinall Do What Alexander Gustafsson could not?

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about beating Jon Jones, it’s Gustafsson. Challenging ‘Bones’ for the light heavyweight title at UFC 165, ‘The Mauler’ handed Jones his toughest test up to that point during their iconic five-round scrap. In the eyes of many, Gustafsson did enough to dethrone Jones and leave Toronto with the 205-pound crown wrapped around his waist.

Unfortunately, the judges didn’t see it that way.

Jones was awarded the victory via unanimous decision causing widespread outrage. They would run it back five years later, but this time, ‘Bones’ would leave no question unanswered, finishing the Swedish fan favorite in the third round. Jones would go on to defend his title three more times against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes before vacating the belt in favor of a move to heavyweight.

Jones’ first meeting with Gustafsson was voted the 2013 Fight of the Year and was inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021.