Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, Miocic, and Pereira – Aspinall outlines his heavyweight tournament

After smashing his way through Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Tom Aspinall wants Jon Jones and Alex Pereira — on the same night.

Aspinall added another first-round knockout to his highlight reel on Saturday night, dispatching ‘Razor’ in 60 seconds to retain his interim heavyweight title and further establish himself as the best heavyweight on the planet.

Immediately following his eighth career win inside the Octagon, the UK fan favorite once again called for a clash with undisputed king Jon Jones.

However, it was what he said during the post-fight press conference that had everyone talking.

Tom Aspinall has an idea to find out who the best heavyweight in the world is, and it’s a 4-man tournament 🔥



Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Alex Pereira vs Tom Aspinall



Two fights in one night.#UFC #MMA #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/tKPz72pY6x — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

“So, they’re saying Jon Jones and Stipe are going to fight at MSG in November, why don’t we do a tournament: Jon vs. Stipe and me vs. Alex,” Pereira said. “Do a four-man tournament, two fights in one night, and let’s find out who the real Heavyweight champion is. “We got the greatest Heavyweight of all time, we got the greatest MMA fighter of all time, we got the Light Heavyweight champion, and me who is just a poxy Interim champion. Let’s do that…wouldn’t that be a cool little thing, two fights in one night. I got the lowest average fight time in the UFC, and it’s even lower after tonight; my chances in that tournament are pretty good” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

As epic as that sounds, good luck getting Jon Jones — or the New York State Athletic Commission — to sign off on it.

Tom Aspinall is on a collision course with Jon Jones

With his win over Bladyes, Aspinall has teed himself up for a clash with the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, a fight expected to go down at UFC 309, though not yet officially announced.

Over the last several months, rumors have run rampant that Aspinall may never get his chance to fight ‘Bones’ with the consensus GOAT teasing retirement once he takes care of business with Miocic. But considering his response to Aspinall’s big win in Manchester, it looks like Jon Jones may stick around long enough to give fight fans the heavyweight showdown they’re clamoring for.

“Supply and demand at its finest, I love it,” Jones wrote on X.

