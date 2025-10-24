Tom Aspinall To Exit UFC After Current Contract, Targeting Boxing Career for Financial Gains

Tom Aspinall stands at a crossroads in his fighting career as he defends his undisputed UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Behind the scenes, however, his father and long-time coach Andy Aspinall has made clear his preference for a different direction: boxing.

In recent interviews, the 62-year-old coach has publicly stated he does not want his son to sign a new contract with the UFC once his current deal expires, instead advocating for a high-profile boxing transition that could generate substantially larger paydays.

​Tom currently has three fights remaining on his existing UFC contract. Following these three fights, Andy sees an opportunity for his son to pursue what he views as a more lucrative path. Speaking to RMC Sport Combat, Andy explained his reasoning directly: “Boxing for sure. The money is more money. He has three more fights on the contract, and I don’t want to sign a new contract personally.”

​Andy’s boxing advocacy is rooted in documented financial disparities between the two sports. The contrast between MMA and boxing earnings has become impossible to ignore following several high-profile crossovers. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earned approximately $600,000 in his final UFC title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. His subsequent boxing debut against Tyson Fury in 2023 netted him approximately $10 million, more than sixteen times his championship UFC payday. Following that bout, Ngannou earned a reported $20 million for his fight against Anthony Joshua.

​Tom himself has previously acknowledged the money gap separating the sports. In an earlier appearance on The Diary of a CEO, he disclosed that his first professional MMA fight earned him just £200, while his initial UFC fights provided him with appearance money and win bonuses totaling $20,000 to $24,000 per contest. At 32 years old, Tom represents precisely the type of fighter Andy believes should capitalize on boxing opportunities during his remaining prime years.

Currently, Tom’s stance diverges from his father’s preference. When asked directly about his father’s boxing advocacy, Tom has indicated that while he recognizes the financial appeal, his immediate focus remains on his UFC heavyweight title reign. “Maybe, but it’s not something I think about a lot,” he told talkSPORT in October 2025. “I don’t look too far ahead. Perhaps one day I’ll do it if I perform well and dominate my division. I have some boxing experience, but I’m not at a world-class level, which is why I’m not focusing on it right now.”

​Having recently been elevated to undisputed heavyweight champion following Jon Jones‘ retirement in June 2025, Tom appears determined to establish his legacy within the UFC first. The fighter has historically emphasized wanting to clear out the heavyweight division and cement his status before considering other ventures. Andy’s intervention suggests tension between father and son regarding career trajectory, with Andy viewing the window for maximum boxing earnings as finite.

Tom’s first title defense against Gane, this weekend at UFC 321, represents a critical juncture. A dominant performance could strengthen his negotiating position with the UFC, potentially securing improved terms that might persuade him to remain. Conversely, an extended, competitive fight might accelerate discussions about his post-UFC future that Andy has already initiated.