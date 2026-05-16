Oktagon 88: Holzer vs. Taha – Full Results and Highlights

Oktagon MMA heads to ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany, for a stacked Oktagon 88 fight card headlined by a featherweight clash between undefeated standout Max Holzer and veteran knockout artist Khalid Taha.

Originally, a title tilt between Mochamed Machaev and Gjoni Palokaj was scheduled to headline. That was until Palokaj was forced to bow out due to a staph infection, paving the way for Holzer and Taha to step into the main event spotlight for their 145-pound grudge match.

Also in action will be former Bellator, PFL, and RIZIN fighter Simon Biyong. He’ll feature as part of the main card, taking on Evgeny Orlov as both athletes look to secure their first win with the promotion.

Oktagon 88 Main Card

Max Holzer vs. Khalid Taha (full results and highlights here).

Hugo Vach def. Teo Smith via KO at 2:50 of Round 1.

💥 WHAT A KNOCKOUT!



Hugo Vach 🇩🇪 proves why he is one of the best prospects in Germany by knocking out Teo Smith during round one at featherweight #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/WibVRh2EbZ — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

Simon Biyong def. Evgeny Orlov via TKO at 3:45 of Round 1.

🧨 Huge stoppage!



Simon Biyong 🇮🇹 defeats Evgeny Orlov due to devastating strikes during round one.



He made a big statement to the heavyweight division #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/CrC3iDNFvx — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

Altin Zenuni def. Dawid Jarowienko via KO at 0:52 of Round 1.

Raphael Federico def. Haci Akseker via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Oktagon 88 Prelim Card

Christian Draxler def. Daniel Makin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

💥 Debut victory!



Christian Draxler 🇦🇹 picks up a decision win over Makin at welterweight in Hannover #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/OWwarX2IYi — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

Ivana Petrović def. Danielle Misteli via TKO at 3:42 of Round 1.

🔒 Submission secured!



Ivana Petrović 🇭🇷 has a successful promotional debut, forcing the tap from Misteli during round one #OKTAGON88



If you picked her on #OKTAGONFantasy, she just got you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/0viuZMnimw — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

Justin Detzel def. Mate Kola via submission (Suloev stretch) at 2:03 of Round 3.

3️⃣ finishes in 3️⃣ fights in Hannover!



Justin Detzel 🇩🇪 submits Mate Kola in round three to keep the stoppages rolling at #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/81dTTbgr6a — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

Bedirhan Kabak def. Imran Daurbekov via TKO at 1:11 of Round 3.

👊🏼 Another stoppage!



Bedirhan Kabak 🇩🇪 moved to 2-0 after finishing Imran Daurbekov in the third round by TKO #OKTAGON88



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/DJB45XqYXn — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

Amateur Bout: Jan Holzer def. Paul Kulze via TKO at 1:54 of Round 1.