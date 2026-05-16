Oktagon 88: Holzer vs. Taha – Full Results and Highlights
Oktagon MMA heads to ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany, for a stacked Oktagon 88 fight card headlined by a featherweight clash between undefeated standout Max Holzer and veteran knockout artist Khalid Taha.
Originally, a title tilt between Mochamed Machaev and Gjoni Palokaj was scheduled to headline. That was until Palokaj was forced to bow out due to a staph infection, paving the way for Holzer and Taha to step into the main event spotlight for their 145-pound grudge match.
Also in action will be former Bellator, PFL, and RIZIN fighter Simon Biyong. He’ll feature as part of the main card, taking on Evgeny Orlov as both athletes look to secure their first win with the promotion.
Oktagon 88 Main Card
- Max Holzer vs. Khalid Taha (full results and highlights here).
- Hugo Vach def. Teo Smith via KO at 2:50 of Round 1.
- Simon Biyong def. Evgeny Orlov via TKO at 3:45 of Round 1.
- Altin Zenuni def. Dawid Jarowienko via KO at 0:52 of Round 1.
- Raphael Federico def. Haci Akseker via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
Oktagon 88 Prelim Card
- Christian Draxler def. Daniel Makin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Ivana Petrović def. Danielle Misteli via TKO at 3:42 of Round 1.
- Justin Detzel def. Mate Kola via submission (Suloev stretch) at 2:03 of Round 3.
- Bedirhan Kabak def. Imran Daurbekov via TKO at 1:11 of Round 3.
- Amateur Bout: Jan Holzer def. Paul Kulze via TKO at 1:54 of Round 1.