“Tom Aspinall doesn’t play the feel-you-out game,” Former UFC Champ Explains Why Aspinall Will Blitz KO at UFC 321 “He gets after it.”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has issued a detailed breakdown of the highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, predicting that the British champion will secure victory through aggressive early pressure and finishing power.

Aspinall defends his undisputed UFC heavyweight championship for the first time against former interim champion Gane on October 25, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The matchup represents a clash between two of the most technically skilled heavyweights in UFC history, with both fighters known for speed and agility uncommon in their weight class.

Tom Aspinall Vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

Usman emphasized that Aspinall‘s fighting approach differs fundamentally from traditional heavyweight strategies. The champion has built a reputation for immediate aggression rather than cautious early exchanges. Kamaru Usman explained:

“Tom doesn’t play the feel-you-out game. He gets after it. The longer the fight goes, the more dangerous Gane becomes with his knees, elbows, side and oblique kicks. But Tom’s knockout power and aggressiveness make it a tough fight to call.”

Aspinall holds the shortest average fight time in UFC history at two minutes and two seconds. He has finished every opponent in his UFC career, compiling an 8-1 record inside the octagon with his only loss coming via injury stoppage against Curtis Blaydes in 2022. The 32-year-old British fighter has not competed beyond the first round in his last six UFC appearances.

Former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Explains Why Tom Aspinall Will Secure Early Knockout at UFC 321

​Gane presents a different challenge than Aspinall’s previous opponents. The Frenchman comes from a Muay Thai background and demonstrates exceptional striking versatility with accurate kicks, knees, and elbows. His striking statistics show he lands 5.26 significant strikes per minute with 61 percent accuracy while absorbing only 2.23 strikes per minute. The 35-year-old has competed in multiple five-round championship fights, providing him experience in deep waters that Aspinall has yet to navigate.

​Usman identified a potential vulnerability that could prove decisive in the contest. Despite his striking excellence, Gane has demonstrated weaknesses in wrestling exchanges, particularly evident in his submission loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March 2023. Jones took Gane down within the first minute and submitted him via guillotine choke at 2:04 of the opening round.​

​”I gotta go with Tom. His agility, knockout power, takedown accuracy—all 100%. Has he gone three or five rounds though? That’s the question. His power is both his gift and could burn him if it goes long. But the wrestling for Gane isn’t quite there to keep Tom down.”

The statistical evidence supports Usman’s assessment of Aspinall’s grappling superiority. Aspinall maintains perfect takedown accuracy and takedown defense at 100 percent in his UFC career. His grappling skills include multiple submission victories, notably a first-round armbar of Alexander Volkov in 2022. Gane’s takedown defense sits at approximately 44 percent, well below the heavyweight average.

​Aspinall’s physical attributes contribute to his effectiveness. He lands 8.07 significant strikes per minute, the highest rate in UFC heavyweight history. His knockdown average of 4.09 per 15 minutes represents the best mark in heavyweight division history. The champion has spent only one second in bottom position throughout his entire UFC tenure, demonstrating his ability to avoid compromising positions.

​Gane enters UFC 321 seeking his third opportunity to capture undisputed heavyweight gold after previous unsuccessful attempts against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 and Jones at UFC 285. He has rebounded with consecutive victories over Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov, though his split decision win over Volkov drew controversy.

​The championship bout headlines UFC 321, which also features a vacant women’s strawweight title fight between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern in the co-main event. Bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov faces Mario Bautista on the main card, while Alexander Volkov meets Jailton Almeida in a heavyweight contender matchup.