Max Holzer Stops Khalid Taha in First Round with Brutal Knee to the Body – Oktagon 88 Highlights

Max Holzer closed out Oktagon 88 with a bang on Satuday, scoring a quick-fire finish against Khalid Taha in the evening’s main event.

Holzer came out and immediately established his jab early. Taha struck back with a solid counter right, but that didn’t stop Holzer from walking him down inside the cage. With nearly a minute to go in the first, Holzer unleashed a flurry of strikes punctuated by a brutal knee to Taha’s body that sent ‘The Warrior’ crashing to the canvas.

A few follow-up shots, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Max Holzer def. Khalid Taha via TKO (knee to the body) at 3:14 of Round 1.

With the victory, Holzer moves to a perfect 12-0 in his mixed martial arts career, with the last six coming under the Oktagon MMA banner.

Check Out Highlights From Max Holzer vs. Khalid Taha at Oktagon 88:

🔊 Khalid Taha just made the walk for the main event!



He’s in enemy territory and he wants to silence the Hannover crowd! #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/0lCi3DV2dq — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

🇩🇪 He’s here!



Max Holzer arrives to a massive hometown reception #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/0efapmfxq2 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026