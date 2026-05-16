Max Holzer Stops Khalid Taha in First Round with Brutal Knee to the Body – Oktagon 88 Highlights
Max Holzer closed out Oktagon 88 with a bang on Satuday, scoring a quick-fire finish against Khalid Taha in the evening’s main event.
Holzer came out and immediately established his jab early. Taha struck back with a solid counter right, but that didn’t stop Holzer from walking him down inside the cage. With nearly a minute to go in the first, Holzer unleashed a flurry of strikes punctuated by a brutal knee to Taha’s body that sent ‘The Warrior’ crashing to the canvas.
A few follow-up shots, and that was all she wrote.
Official Result: Max Holzer def. Khalid Taha via TKO (knee to the body) at 3:14 of Round 1.
With the victory, Holzer moves to a perfect 12-0 in his mixed martial arts career, with the last six coming under the Oktagon MMA banner.