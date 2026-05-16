Max Holzer Stops Khalid Taha in First Round with Brutal Knee to the Body – Oktagon 88 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Max Holzer Stops Khalid Taha in First Round with Brutal Knee to the Body - Oktagon 88 Highlights

Max Holzer closed out Oktagon 88 with a bang on Satuday, scoring a quick-fire finish against Khalid Taha in the evening’s main event.

Holzer came out and immediately established his jab early. Taha struck back with a solid counter right, but that didn’t stop Holzer from walking him down inside the cage. With nearly a minute to go in the first, Holzer unleashed a flurry of strikes punctuated by a brutal knee to Taha’s body that sent ‘The Warrior’ crashing to the canvas.

A few follow-up shots, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Max Holzer def. Khalid Taha via TKO (knee to the body) at 3:14 of Round 1.

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With the victory, Holzer moves to a perfect 12-0 in his mixed martial arts career, with the last six coming under the Oktagon MMA banner.

Check Out Highlights From Max Holzer vs. Khalid Taha at Oktagon 88:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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