Tom Aspinall reveals he has agreed to fight Jon Jones next, news on title super fight imminent

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has revealed he has officially agreed to make his return to the Octagon in a title unification clash with fellow gold holder, Jon Jones, and is currently awaiting the Rochester native to follow suit — as he expects news of their pairing in the coming weeks.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since UFC 304 back in the summer in Manchester, taking on perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in the pair’s interim title rematch.

And avenging his sole promotional loss against the heavyweight stalwart, Aspinall needed just over a minute to exact revenge in his home town, felling Blaydes with a brutal opening round knockout win in the night’s co-headliner at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall reveals he’s agreed to fight Jon Jones next

Seated front row at UFC 309 back in November as he watched the above-mentioned, Jones return with a spectacular knockout win over former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, Aspinall is awaiting a pairing with the former two-weight champion next in a bid to unify the titles. And on social media this weekend, has revealed he has agreed to terms to fight Jones.

“I don’t have any latest on [the] (Jon) Jones fight, unfortunately, just waiting at the minute,” Tom Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve said yes to the fight, I’ve agreed to it obviously and that’s it. I’m just waiting for his side now and the UFC to sort it out. Yeah, I’m just training now, I’m just training and getting everything focused to be as fit and ready as I possibly can because who knows, they might spring the date on me quick or they might say, oh the date’s going to be in six months, I don’t know.”

“But that’s always kind of what happens between fights anyway, you never really know when your next one is. I’m just preparing now to fight, really.”

“There’s obviously no dates yet, there’s an opponent there, towards the next opponent and towards the next date,” Tom Aspinall explained. “I’m waiting to find out when that is, I should imagine. I’m going to find out in the next couple of weeks, so it’s all good.”