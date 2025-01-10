Henry Cejudo Backs Jon Jones: ‘Too Smart’ for Tom Aspinall in Heavyweight Showdown

Tom Aspinall is really good, but Jon Jones is just too smart.

Over the last several days, every major MMA news outlet has been running stories about a potential clash between undisputed heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall. Most of them surrounding Joe Rogan’s claim that ‘Bones’ was seeking a massive $30 million payday for the fight.

Since then, Rogan has backtracked on his statement after UFC CEO Dana White reportedly called him up directly and called bullsh*t on the rumor.

Still, Rogan’s one comment about the fight immediately made waves, proving once again that fighters, fans, and analysts alike are desperate to see two of the best MMA athletes on the planet compete against one another.

Right now, Aspinall is a slight favorite to come out on top in the yet-to-be-announced unification clash, but former champ-champ Henry Cejudo doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

Cejudo thinks Aspinall is good, but not good enough to beat Jon Jones

Speaking on his Pound-4-Pound podcast alongside Kamaru Usman, ‘Triple C’ revealed that after seeing Aspinall train, he had to admit that while the Brit is pretty damn good, he’s not good enough to beat the GOAT.

“Heavyweight, I’m going Jon Jones, bro,” Cejudo said. “I watched a little bit of Tom Aspinall yesterday. Really, really good. But Jones is just too smart, bro.”

We may not know exactly when Jones vs. Aspinall will go down, but we can confirm that Cejudo will step back inside the Octagon on February 22 when the UFC heads back to Seattle, Washington.

In the main event of the evening, Cejudo will square off with No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong. The co-main event will also see the return of another former champion as Dominick Cruz faces Rob Font. It will be Cruz’s first time competing since an August 2022 loss to Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.