Tom Aspinall: “I’m Ready to Fight Anyone, Anytime – Let’s Stop Waiting on Jon Jones”

Is Jon Jones retired? Tom Aspinall has had enough of the UFC heavyweight division’s endless waiting game, and he’s not shy about saying so. The interim champion, who’s been sharpening his skills and racking up wins while the rest of the division sits in limbo, is calling for action and he’s not mincing words about Jon Jones’ prolonged absence.

Tom Aspinall has Had Enough Waiting for Jon Jones

In an interview with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, regarding Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall explained:

“I’m sick of this division being stuck. I’m there, I’m active, I’m ready to go. I’m training all the time, getting better and better. Just stick me in, man. I’m ready to fight all of them. I want to fight anybody. Why are we still talking about Jon? He’s retired. He’s done. I said a thing a long time ago—and you guys know me, I’m not a disrespectful guy—but I said I’m going to retire Jon without even fighting him. And that’s what’s happened.””

The Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall heavyweight saga has become the UFC’s most drawn-out drama, with the division stuck in neutral while its biggest stars trade barbs and mixed signals. Tom Aspinall, the interim champion, has grown tired of waiting for clarity.

Aspinall’s rise has been swift. He claimed the interim belt with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023, then defended it with a 60-second demolition of Curtis Blaydes in July 2024. Meanwhile, Jon Jones, who won the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in March 2023, spent much of the past year recovering from injury and then defeating Stipe Miocic in November 2024. Since that win, Jones has not fought, and the much-anticipated title unification bout with Aspinall has failed to materialize, fueling calls for Jones to be stripped of his title.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall looks on during the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Tom Aspinall continued:

“I never turn down a fight in my life—never. And I never will. The day I start turning down fights is the day I’m going to retire. That’s what I’m put on this planet to do: train and fight people. That’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was 10 years old. I’ve been wanting to be the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion since I was 10 years old. I’m 32 now—what are we doing? Let’s fight.”

Jon Jones, for his part, has kept things cryptic. While hosting seminars in Thailand, he hinted that “a lot of stuff is happening behind the scenes” and that he and Aspinall are “waiting for the UFC to make their announcements,” suggesting a deal might be close, but stopping short of confirming anything.

He’s alternated between hinting at retirement and teasing a return, leaving the UFC and its fans in suspense. “The UFC, I, and Tom, we’ve all got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. They’re one of the biggest organizations in sports. Right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements. So, legally I can’t really talk about it,” Jones said recently.

With rumors swirling of a possible December 2025 showdown, the UFC heavyweight division is at a crossroads. If Jones returns, the long-awaited unification bout could finally happen. If not, Aspinall is ready to move on and defend his claim to the throne against anyone willing to step up. For now, the only certainty is that Tom Aspinall is done waiting.