Jon Jones warned not to overplay his hand in Tom Aspinall negotiations by UFC legend

UFC legend Matt Brown has warned Jon Jones not to overplay his hand as fans await more news regarding him taking a possible fight against Tom Aspinall.

When it comes to the legacy of Jon Jones, pretty much everyone can agree that he is one of the greatest fighters of all time. With that being said, his recent inactivity – combined with his lack of desire to fight Tom Aspinall – has many questioning what kind of statement he’d be making if he does wind up retiring instead of taking on the interim heavyweight champion.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of Jon Jones, it’s safe to say that he’s rubbing the majority of people the wrong way. Hopefully, at the absolute minimum, he gives us one more fight before riding off into the sunset.

In a recent podcast, Matt Brown weighed in on the current Jon Jones ordeal.

Jon Jones warned by Matt Brown

“They know that the biggest heavyweight fight you can make is with Jon Jones, period,” Brown said during the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “They know that. We also know the UFC is going to smash records without him. But I guess it kind of depends on what kind of power the UFC will allow Jon to have.

“They want the biggest fight in heavyweight history and they know that’s what Tom and Jon would provide at this point. At the same time, they know if Jon just says ‘f*ck you’ and walks away, they’ll build up somebody. They’ll make Ciryl Gane look like the f*cking boogeyman of the east or some shit. We’ve seen this story before. It goes on. It goes forward. The heavyweight division just happens to be slimmer pickings.”

“There’s no one else for Jon to fight, either. If he’s going to keep fighting, he fights Tom, period. There’s no other options out there. So I get Tom waiting for him. I do get it, and I do think if he had other options and wasn’t confident that this was going to happen with Jon, he would have taken other fights.”

