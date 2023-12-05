Tom Aspinall apologizes to Jon Jones amid calls for him to be stripped of UFC title: ‘You’re right. Sorry’

Off the back of requests for UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones to have his championship belt stripped from him through his current injury, interim divisional titleholder, Tom Aspinall was on the receiving end of the Endicott native’s wrath overnight – since apologizing for his bellowing.

Aspinall, who headlined UFC 295 at the beginning of last month, turning in a first round knockout win over Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich, securing the interim heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden.

The Atherton native’s feature on the card came on just over two weeks’ notice, with an interim title introduced to the division amid an injury suffered by Jones, who tore a pectoral tendon ahead of a slated title defense against the returning former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic.

And sharing his thoughts on Aspinall’s calls for him to be stripped of his heavyweight crown, Jones urged the British heavyweight against calling shots so early into his tenure inside the Octagon.

“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this would had to offer for 15 years now,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses, and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious.”

“In my 15 year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing,” Jon Jones continued. “There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that.”

Tom Aspinall issues apology to Jon Jones

In his own response to Jones, Aspinall appeared to issue an apology to the former pound-for-pound number one, most likely in a tongue-in-cheek fashion.

“You’re right,” Tom Aspinall posted on his official X account. “Sorry Jon.”

Who wins in a potential fight: Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall?