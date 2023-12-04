Jon Jones scoffs at Tom Aspinall’s calls for him to be stripped of UFC title: ‘You’re thinking you can call the shots’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones hits out at Tom Aspinall calls to be stripped of UFC title you think you can call the shots

Jon Jones has scotched calls from interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall for him to be stripped of his heavyweight crown amid his period of inactivity through injury, claiming the Atherton native should not think he can already call shots just three years into his UFC tenure.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one, was scheduled to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 295 last month at Madison Square Garden, with a pectoral tendon tear ruling the Endicott native from a championship defense against the returning Stipe Miocic.

As a result, the above-mentioned, Aspinall featured on the card in a short-notice interim title fight with Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich, stopping the division contender with a blistering opening round knockout win of his own.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall scoffs at 'Ironic' call out from UFC rival Ciryl Gane: 'As soon as I get the title he wants to fight me'

And maintaining he would fight the above-mentioned, Miocic in Jones’ absence from the Octagon through injury, Aspinall made calls for the former two-time light heavyweight champion, to be stripped of his heavyweight title to boot.

Jon Jones fires shots at fellow UFC champion, Tom Aspinall

Taking issue with Aspinall’s requests to UFC CEO, Dana White – who claimed Jones would be fighting Miocic in his return to active competition, the former urged the British heavyweight to cool his jets on talk of forced relinquishing.

“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this would had to offer for 15 years now,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses, and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious.” 

READ MORE:  Stephen Thompson plans to call out Leon Edwards after UFC 296 win: 'I'm coming for him next'

“In my 15 year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing,” Jon Jones continued. “There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that.”

Who wins in a future fight: Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts