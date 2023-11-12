Jon Jones heaps praise on Tom Aspinall after interim title fight win at UFC 295: ‘That was an awesome performance’

With keen eyes fixed on last night’s interim heavyweight championship fight between Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall, fellow division gold holder, Jon Jones has showered praise on the latter – describing his blistering first round knockout win over the Russian as an “awesome performance”.

Aspinall, who entered last night’s short-notice interim heavyweight title clash with Pavlovich as the number four ranked contender, turned in a spectacular opening round win over the surging Russian knockout artist, landing the interim heavyweight crown with a stunning KO victory inside the opening minute of the first frame.

Initially, the organization was set to host an undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Jones and former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic at the Madison Square Garden event, until the former was forced from the main event return to New York after suffering a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks ahead of the bout.

Jon Jones heaps praise on Tom Aspinall after UFC 295

And sharing his thoughts on Atherton native, Aspinall’s win over Pavlovich last night in ‘The Big Apple’ to win the interim heavyweight title, Jones – who is still expected to fight Miocic in his return to the Octagon next year in a reworked bout, heaped praise on the UK finisher.

“Tom (Aspinall) congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt!” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “That was an awesome performance!”

Reflecting on his premiere title victory since joining the UFC just three years ago, Aspinall claimed that he was delighted to strike the championship, having returned from a debilitating knee injury back in July of this year in London.



“I feel relief, I’ve achieved what I set out to achieve,” Tom Aspinall said after UFC 295. “After I got the knee injury, I needed to make a decision: do I want this, or do I want to retire? I decided I wanted it, and it’s paid off. I’m really happy I made that decision, and I’m moving forward. Right now, I want to take a little break. I know there’s a lot of contenders coming up at the moment, but i want to fight (Jon) Jones. That’s my goal.”

