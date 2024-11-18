Tom Aspinall on the Jon Jones Unification Match “This fight is going to happen. Throw me a pair of gloves.”

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been long waiting to hear any confirmation from the UFC regarding a Jon Jones title unification match. For weeks, the heavyweight king ‘Bones’ Jones has been claiming he will not fight Aspinall, instead he aims to retire. But Aspinall recently revealed

Tom Aspinall Updates on Jon Jones Fight

After a series of submission and KO/TKO wins in the UFC’s heavyweight division, the UK-born Tom Aspinall was able to earn the UFC interim heavyweight title. Jon ‘Bones’ Jones sat out during that time, while holding the UFC heavyweight title, due to an injury. But now both Aspinall and Jones have one title defense each and have yet to unify the titles.

At UFC 309, Jon Jones earned a TKO win against the former champion Stipe Miocic. Leading up to the fight, the US-born Jones refused to acknowledge a possible fight against Aspinall instead claiming he will retire. After the fight, he said he would be happy to meet the interim champion for the right amount of money.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Behind the scenes, Aspinall spoke with UFC brass Hunter Campbell and Dana White and he claims he is optimistic about this future and to expect big news soon.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he explained how he felt after a meeting with Dana White and Hunter Campbell, he said:

“This fight is goping to happen… A lot of negotiating to do, I’m very optimistic. Throw me a pair of gloves and I’m in...

Fans have been clamoring to finally see Jon Jones meet Tom Aspinall in the octagon. With no injuries and a clear schedule, there is nothing blocking this heavyweight fight. On Jones’ UFC 309 title win, Aspinall said: