Jon Jones: No Tom Aspinall Fight Without ‘Fk You Money’ After UFC 309 Win

Jon Jones has gone into some detail on what it would take for him to battle it out with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Jon Jones is not interested in fighting Tom Aspinall. Some felt as if he was simply building up the fight in the media this week, but after failing to call him out in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, it seemingly became clear that he just doesn’t want to get into the ring with the Englishman.

It’s a shame, too, given just how incredible the stakes would be in that kind of contest. Still, while things aren’t looking particularly good right now, Jon Jones did tease the idea that if the right amount of money was put in front of him, he’d consider it.

Jon Jones names stipulation for Tom Aspinall fight

“I’m not really worried about the Tom fight. I’m worried about the Pereira fight. That’s what I want to do. I think if the UFC wants to have me back, then I think that’s the fight they’ll make. I’ve been really clear about my intentions. That’s what I want. I just feel like anybody would understand at this point. “I’ll retire the heavyweight belt if I have to. … Tom can have the heavyweight championship. I don’t really care about it. I just don’t like him, and at the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated. “I want that f*ck you money. Honestly. That’s just what it is. That’s just what it is. My life is perfect without him. I don’t need him at all, and he needs me, and that’s a good place to be in a negotiation.” Quotes via MMA Junkie.