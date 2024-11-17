Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall? Heavyweight Champ Hints at Big Plans After Meeting with Dana White

We might see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall after all. After UFC 309, Tom Aspinall hinted at “big news” following a meeting with UFC boss Dana White and Hunter Campbell. The UK-born Aspinall has long been chasing the Jon Jones match. ‘Bones’ is the current UFC heavyweight champion while Aspinall has been holding and defending the heavyweight interim title, and Jones has refused to meet with the interim king.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Fans have been begging to see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. But ‘Bones’ has refused to confirm the fight saying that he will retire after UFC 309 or face Alex Pereira, the light heavyweight champion. Jones says it’s not a smart business move to meet Aspinall in the octagon.

England’s Tom Aspinall had a behind-the-scenes meeting with the people who run the UFC, Dana White and Hunter Campbell. What was discussed and said is not known however Aspinall has relayed the information and said:

“Just finished off. It is now 3:43 am. Just had a meeting with Dana and the other UFC brass, Hunter, and all success. See ya next time. Big news coming, big news coming.”

An optimistic interim champion may be hinting that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is likely down the line. Aspinall has been on a tirade through the UFC’s heavyweight division. All eight of his UFC wins have come by way of KO/TKO or submission. He is known for his dangerous speed and power.