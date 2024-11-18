No Bigger Fight in MMA or Boxing Than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Explains Ariel Helwani
After the buildup surrounding UFC 309, we simply have to see the matchup of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, according to top MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. All week in New York while ‘Bones’ was getting ready for his match against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, the discussion revolved around the interim champion Aspinall.
The fans during the press conference made their voices clear that the matchup they truly wanted was Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. The UK-born athlete captured the interim UFC title and even defended it, but has yet to meet the reigning UFC heavyweight king Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. Instead, this week at UFC 309, Jones scored a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic.
The issue was that Jon Jones did not want to face Tom Aspinall. According to ‘Bones,’ he will either retire or face the light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall has to happen
MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani explained that after UFC 309, the fight that needs to happen is Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.
He added that between both MMA and boxing, there is no bigger fight to make. He explained:
“I will say this right here: now, my most desired fight is Jon Jones versus Tom Aspinall. What Jon Jones did this week to build that fight, and what Tom Aspinall did this week to build that fight — to be there as the backup fighter, to make his presence felt, to show up in the fur coat, mink coat, whatever it was, walk past his brothers with those new pearly whites — God, I wanna see that so bad.
“And I wanna see it so bad because of the build, because of the animosity, because of the respect — disrespect. But I also wanna see it so bad because of the fight. Look at that trip, look at those elbows to ground and pound. Can he do that to Tom Aspinall? Can he keep him on the ground with his black belt? Can Jon do that? Maybe.
“I don’t know if there’s a fight out there on the table — honestly, in MMA or boxing right now — that intrigues me more than Jon Jones versus Tom Aspinall.”