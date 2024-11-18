No Bigger Fight in MMA or Boxing Than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Explains Ariel Helwani

After the buildup surrounding UFC 309, we simply have to see the matchup of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, according to top MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. All week in New York while ‘Bones’ was getting ready for his match against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, the discussion revolved around the interim champion Aspinall.

The fans during the press conference made their voices clear that the matchup they truly wanted was Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. The UK-born athlete captured the interim UFC title and even defended it, but has yet to meet the reigning UFC heavyweight king Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. Instead, this week at UFC 309, Jones scored a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic.

The issue was that Jon Jones did not want to face Tom Aspinall. According to ‘Bones,’ he will either retire or face the light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall has to happen

MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani explained that after UFC 309, the fight that needs to happen is Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

He added that between both MMA and boxing, there is no bigger fight to make. He explained: