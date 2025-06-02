Tom Aspinall shares huge update on UFC fight comeback: ‘I’ve got a date and a location’

Interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has revealed his finally edging closer to his long-anticipated return to action, claiming he now has a date and a location for his comeback fight in the Octagon.

Aspinall, who has held interim heavyweight spoils since the end of 2023, has been sidelined since he defended his belt back in July at UFC 304 in his native UK.

And avenging his sole promotional defeat in the process, the Atherton native turned in a dominant opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes, landing an impressive first defense of his interim title.

But in the time since, Aspinall has failed in his bid to secure a title unification clash against Rochester native, Jon Jones — whom holds a portion of the heavyweight crown.

Himself out of action since last November, Jones most recently landed a dominant third round knockout win over Stipe Miocic, sending the Ohio veteran into retirement.

And amid calls for Jones to be stripped of his championship, Tom Aspinall has revealed this week that some news is on the horizon regarding his return to action.

Tom Aspinall provides positive update on UFC return

Falling short in his revelations that he will actually be fighting Jones next, the Brit detailed how he has, however, secured a date and location for his comeback to the Octagon.

“You guys are gonna see really soon, Tom Aspinall said during an appearance on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. We get some movement… I’ll tell you something. I’ve got a date and a location.”

🗣️ Tom Aspinall:



“You guys are gonna see really soon. This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. We get some movement…



I’ll tell you something. I’ve got a date and a location.” 👀👀👀



🎥 @espnmma #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/frrNGcWdma — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 2, 2025

First winning heavyweight spoils back in 2023, Aspinall actually replaced an injury-stricken, Jones at Madison Square Garden.

And stopping the surging, Sergei Pavlovich in the first round, Aspinall recorded a spectacular opening round knockout win over the Russian to break through in his premiere title outing.