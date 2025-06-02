MMA Ref Reveals: Jon Jones Simulated S*xual Act on Official, Nearly Got Disqualified

Big’ John McCarthy, a long-time MMA referee and commentator, recently recounted an eyebrow-raising locker room story involving Jon Jones, one of the sport’s most decorated and controversial champions. According to McCarthy, he walked in to find Jon Jones roping a commission official into a grappling demo – then taking it a step too far by simulating a sexual act, much to the official’s shock.

Big John McCarthy claims Jon Jones carried out a s*xual act on a commission member

According to McCarthy, he entered Jon Jones’ locker room before a fight to find a commission official on the ground, apparently indulging Jones’s request to demonstrate some grappling. McCarthy claims that Jon Jones decided to simulate a sexual act on the official, prompting a swift and wide-eyed reaction. McCarthy says he quickly intervened, warning Jones. ‘Big’ John McCarthy explained:

“I went into Jon’s locker room. He says, ‘I’ve got a question for you, I need someone’ There’s a guy in there working for the commission, and he says ‘get on the ground with me’ so this guy being a ground guy. The guy says ‘put me in guard right’ and Jon decides to do a sexual act on him. “Saying ‘what if I do that, this isn’t illegal right’ and quickly the guy on the ground his eyes went as big as they could get. I said Jon knock it off ‘ I could disqualify you for being unsportsmanlike. Go ahead and do it, and let’s see what happens’. This is why Jon and I never really got along, I didn’t put up with his shit.”

Speculation about Jon Jones’s sexuality has popped up in online forums and social media over the years. Outside the cage, Jones has found himself the subject of persistent speculation about his sexuality. The latest round of rumors was sparked by MMA content creator “The MMA Guru,” who posted a lengthy video claiming Jones is homosexual, using out-of-context clips and photos. Jones, who has been engaged to his longtime partner Jessie Moses and is a father of several children, shot back on social media, calling out “random losers with a microphone in his basement” for spreading baseless rumors.

Jon Jones remains the UFC Heavyweight Champion, though his reign has been anything but straightforward. Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall’s heavyweight title saga continues to drag on, with fans and fighters alike growing restless as the UFC’s two belt-holders circle each other but have yet to step into the cage. Jones, the undisputed heavyweight champion, hasn’t fought since knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024. In the meantime, Aspinall has been holding the interim title after a blistering run, including a 60-second demolition of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Aspinall has been vocal about his frustration, recently admitting he’s “well bored of it” and ready to either fight Jones or move on. The Brit even joked about fighting for an “interim of the interim BMF UFC heavyweight title,” poking fun at the endless waiting game

For those new to the saga, Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of MMA’s most talented fighters, boasting a record-setting run at light heavyweight before moving up to claim heavyweight gold. His career, however, has been punctuated by suspensions, legal troubles, and, evidently, some questionable locker room humor. ‘Big’ John McCarthy, meanwhile, is a cornerstone of MMA officiating, having refereed countless iconic bouts and helped shape the sport’s rules and standards.