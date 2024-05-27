Tom Aspinall mocks Ciryl Gane over failed fight at UFC 304: ‘Who would turn me down to do a film?’

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has again needled at former gold holder, Ciryl Gane following a failed title clash at UFC 304 later this summer, questioning how the Frenchman would reportedly turn down a clash in favor of starring in an upcoming film.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, is slated to co-headline UFC 304 at the end of July, taking on perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in a rematch clash – attempting to follow in the footsteps of Renan Barao and successfully defend an interim title.

And constantly linked with a showdown against former interim champion Gane this year – particularly in a return to Manchester at UFC 304, reports emerged prior to his booking with Blaydes, that Aspinall’s quest for a clash with the former was put on ice with Gane preparing to take part in an upcoming film.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Tom Aspinall pokes fun at Ciryl Gane

Poking fun at Gane’s skirting of an interim title clash, Aspinall starred in a video for TNT Sports ahead of his return against Blaydes, questioning he who would turn down a title fight with him in favor of shooting a movie – needling the Frenchman once more.

Tom Aspinall pokes fun at Ciryl Gane in new skit 😂



“Who would turn me down to do a film?”



🎥 @ufcontnt #UFC304 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/f1MiBul74y — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 27, 2024

Himself sidelined from the Octagon since he returned to winning-ways at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year, Gane landed an eventual second round TKO win over common-foe, Serghei Spivac.

Landing the number two rank at heavyweight as a result, Gane, who failed in his attempt to land the vacant heavyweight championship in March of last year, dropped a first round guillotine choke. Gane has since confirmed that he will return in another edition of UFC Paris later this year in his return to active competition.

Who would win in a future title fight: Tom Aspinall or Ciryl Gane?