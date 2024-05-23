Belal Muhammad doesn’t care about fan support ahead of UFC 304 title fight: ‘90% of them are just drunks’

UFC welterweight title challenger Belal Muhammad doesn’t care to get support from the average UFC fan.

Muhammad is set to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title on July 27 in the main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Although Muhammad is one of the top fighters in the world, he doesn’t get a ton of support from the average UFC fan, which he doesn’t seem to care about.

“Being at [WWE] events is funner,” Belal Muhammad said on the Money Loyalty Respect podcast. “It’s like the complete opposite of UFC because those people are so into it. No matter what you’re doing, like, you could literally throw a punch or run into the ropes and the fans are going crazy no matter what, because they’re real, true, fans…

“UFC fans, it’s just like you said, 90% of them are just drunks that don’t care about anybody else unless they’re bleeding and standing in front of each other just banging it out … A lot of these people are just waiting for that viral moment, that viral knockout, that viral power slap or something nowadays that could go on TikTok,” Muhammad added.

Belal Muhammad holding himself to a higher standard

Part of the reason why Belal Muhammad doesn’t care about the support from MMA fans is because he holds himself to a higher standard than what they think about him.

Instead, he says he wants to set a good example for other Muslim kids on how to act, and not be disrespectful, which plenty of fighters are.

“I hold myself to higher standards because I do have those younger Muslim kids out there that are looking up to me,” he explained. “When they see me praying or something, it motivates them. And I’d rather have that more so than the drunk guy at the bar that’s, like, ‘Oh, Bully B’s a beast.’ Because those guys, once you lose, they’re gonna be the same ones that are saying, ‘Oh, you suck.’”

Muhammad will be fighting for the welterweight title for the first time in his career as he enters the bout on a 10-fight unbeaten streak.