Former interim light heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane has landed in the winner’s enclosure once more — rebounding from a wholly dominant guillotine choke submission loss to Jon Jones back in March, with a dominant victory of his own over Moldovan grappler, Sergey Spivak in the main event of UFC Fight Night Paris.

Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC and the current number two ranked heavyweight contender, had headlined UFC 285 back in March against Jones in the pair’s vacant division title fight — suffering a one-sided guillotine choke submission loss inside the opening frame.

Dragging the Octagon to the French capital in September of last year, Ciryl Gane managed to turn in an impressive third round KO win over Australian knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa on that occasion. And tonight at the Accor Arena, Fernand Lopez trainee, Gane turned in another one-sided victory — adding to his Octagon résumé with his stoppage of Spivak.

Wrecking the body of the Moldovan challenger throughout the two rounds of their headlining clash. Gane landed knees and brutal body strikes against the former, pinning him to the Octagon fence in the second frame.

And with over a minute to work in the round, clubbing strikes and blows from the former interim champion proved enough for English referee, Marc Goddard to call a halt to the action, awarding French hometown favourite, Gane a victory via stoppage.

Below, catch the highlights from Ciryl Gane’s main event win atop a UFC Paris card