Tom Aspinall Aims to Convince Dana White of Jon Jones Fight: “Everyone wants to see it happen.”

Tom Aspinall is coming for Jon Jones.

In July, Aspinall became the first fighter in more than a decade to defend an interim belt, putting his temporary heavyweight title on the line against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall only needed 60 seconds to dispatch ‘Razor’ in the UFC 304 co-main event, both defending his gold and avenging the only loss of his UFC career.

With the win, Aspinall appears to have everyone convinced that he’s the best heavyweight in the world.

Well, everyone except Dana White.

Recently, the UFC CEO has been talking up his undisputed heavyweight king, dubbing Jon Jones the No. 1 P4P best fighter on the planet and suggesting that anyone who says otherwise clearly doesn’t know their ass from their elbow.

While Aspinall has the utmost respect for his boss, the Salford, England native is eager to prove “the best combat sports promoter ever” wrong and hand ‘Bones’ the first legitimate loss of his career.

“This week, actually, we’ve got a cracking video coming out,” Aspinall said via his YouTube channel. We’re going to clap back, clapping back… We’re after Jon Jones. We want the Jon Jones fight around here. We’re trying to make it happen. Fans want to see it happen. Everyone wants to see it happen. Apparently, according to Mr. Dana White, the CEO, the main dog, the best — not even mixed martial artist promoter — the best combat sports promoter ever is saying that Jon Jones is the pound-for-pound No.1. “How do I feel about that? How do I feel about fighting the pound-for-pound No.1 in the world? Make sure you like and subscribe. You’re going to find out this week. I’m going to reply to Dana White. I’m going to reply to Jon Jones. And we’re coming for you, man. Jon Jones, we are coming for you on the channel — not just on the channel, we’re coming for you in the Octagon, as well” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Dana White expects jon jones to stick around and fight Tom Aspinall

Unfortunately, Aspinall is going to have to remain patient if he really wants to share the Octagon with Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is expected to make his long-awaited return on November 9 when the promotion heads back to Madison Square Garden for UFC 309. There, he will put his undisputed heavyweight world title on the line for the first time when he meets former two-time champion Stipe Miocic.

Chances are, Miocic is going to retire from the sport, win or lose. Jones, on the other hand, will likely stick around long enough to test himself against Aspinall, so says Dana White.