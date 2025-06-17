Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai – Odds and Fight Preview

Tofiq Musayev will make his UFC debut against Myktybek Orolbai at UFC Baku on June 21, 2025. This lightweight clash is set to take place in Musayev’s home country of Azerbaijan, adding extra excitement and pressure to the matchup.

Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek Orolbai is the betting favorite to win against Tofiq Musayev in their upcoming UFC lightweight fight. Orolbai’s odds have generally hovered around -163 to -175, meaning you would need to bet about $163 to $175 to win $100 if he is victorious. Musayev, on the other hand, is the underdog with odds in the +130 to +140 range, so a $100 bet on him would return $130 to $140 if he wins. These odds reflect that Orolbai is seen as slightly more likely to win, but the fight is considered competitive. Try the odds with a Betmgm bonus code to get started.

The general expectation is that Musayev, known for his knockout power, is most likely to win by KO or TKO if he pulls off the upset. Orolbai, who is a strong wrestler and grappler, is considered more likely to win by decision or submission, reflecting his style and track record. Looking at the odds history, Orolbai opened as a moderate favorite at around -150, and his odds have gradually shortened to about -163 to -175.

Expect a fast-paced, high-stakes fight. Musayev will look for an early finish with his striking, while Orolbai may try to weather the storm, use his wrestling, and drag the fight into deeper waters. The crowd will be heavily behind Musayev, but Orolbai has shown he thrives in tough situations.

Musayev is making his UFC debut at home, aiming to prove himself on the biggest MMA stage after success in Japan and Bellator. A win would establish him as a contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. Orolbai is looking to rebound from a close split-decision loss in a “Fight of the Night” performance and build momentum in the UFC. A win over a veteran like Musayev would boost his profile and ranking.

Musayev is known for his powerful striking and finishing ability, with the majority of his victories coming by knockout. He has a reputation for aggressive stand-up fighting and has finished 14 fights in the first round. He’s also a hometown favorite in this event, which could give him an emotional edge.

Orolbai is the first fighter from Kyrgyzstan to compete in the UFC. He’s recognized for his strong wrestling base, relentless pressure, and tactical grappling. He’s also shown striking power, as seen in his LFA knockout of Hayward Charles. Orolbai keeps a low profile outside the cage and is known for his discipline and work ethic.

This is a matchup of styles, experience, and national pride, with both fighters eager to make a statement in the UFC’s lightweight division.