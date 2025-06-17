Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. – Odds and Match Preview

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. are set to headline UFC Fight Night in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 21, 2025, in a light heavyweight matchup that carries significant implications for the division’s title picture. Both fighters are looking to re-establish themselves as top contenders, with Hill aiming to rebound from recent setbacks and Rountree Jr. seeking to build on his momentum after a strong run in the division.

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. – Odds

Khalil Rountree Jr. is the betting favorite to win this UFC main event, with most sportsbooks listing him at around -160. This means you'd need to bet $160 to win $100 if you pick Khalil Rountree Jr. Jamahal Hill is the underdog at approximately +130, so a $100 bet on Hill would return $130 if he wins. These odds suggest Rountree Jr. has about a 59% implied chance of victory, while Hill's chances are estimated at 41%.

Rountree’s best path to victory, according to analysts and oddsmakers, is a knockout. Given his reputation for finishing fights early, betting on Rountree by KO/TKO is a popular prop and usually offers better returns than the moneyline. For Hill, the most likely winning methods are either a late TKO or a decision. His technical style and endurance make him a solid pick for those betting on a longer fight, with prop bets on Hill to win by decision or late stoppage seen as strong value plays.

Both fighters are known for their finishing ability, so many bettors are backing the fight to end before the final bell. Odds for the fight to go under 2.5 rounds are considered sharp, with analysts expecting violence and a likely finish inside the distance.

When the markets first opened, Rountree Jr. was a slight favorite at around -135, while Hill was a +115 underdog. As the fight has drawn closer, Rountree’s odds have shortened to -160, and Hill’s have drifted to +130. This shift reflects increased betting interest in Rountree Jr., likely due to his knockout power and recent performances.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: (R-L) Jamahal Hill punches Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The winner of this fight will be well-positioned for a future title shot in the light heavyweight division. For Hill, it’s a chance to prove he’s still among the elite after a tough stretch. For Khalil Rountree Jr., it’s an opportunity to break through to the very top of the division and potentially challenge for UFC gold. This is a high-stakes, striker vs. striker matchup between two of the division’s most exciting fighters, with major implications for the UFC light heavyweight title picture.