As far as TJ Dillashaw is concerned, he’s fighting for the bantamweight title next.

Dillashaw returned to action for the first time since January 2019 with a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July. However, it was a very close contest with many observers believing Sandhagen had done enough to get the win.

That was especially the case with how much damage Dillashaw took as he is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery with Sandhagen stepping in to fight Petr Yan for the interim title at UFC 267.

With current champion Aljamain Sterling’s return schedule uncertain, it might be some time before Dillashaw fights for a title as he may have to fight another contender in the meantime.

However, he was told he was only fighting for the belt in his next outing. But that doesn’t mean he would rule out a mouthwatering clash with Jose Aldo in the future.

“From what I’ve been told, I’m fighting for the belt next, no matter what that belt is,” Dillashaw said. So that’s kinda where my mindset’s at right now. But sh*t, its Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo, to me, is an all-time legend. So it’s hard to think about not taking (that) fight if it’s offered to you. But I’m fighting for the belt next is what I’ve been told.”

For now, Aldo is taking on Rob Font on December 4.

But if the former featherweight king were to come out on top and look for a short layoff, the timing could work for a potential meeting with Dillashaw.

Would you like to see this fight? Who comes out on top?