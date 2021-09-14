Tito Ortiz has taken to social media to confirm that as many suspected, Anderson Silva is all class.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ was on the wrong end of a vicious knockout when he squared off against Silva this past weekend. Ortiz and the UFC middleweight legend locked horns in the squared circle at Triller Fight Club Legends 2 on Saturday evening.

Despite talking up his boxing prowess heading into the event, Ortiz looked stiff and amateurish. The Brazilian knockout artist took full advantage, ducking under his opponents’ shots before landing several blows that left Ortiz face down on the canvas for quite some time.

The two fighters had a little bit of beef heading into the fight due to the fact Ortiz was required to cut to a career-low 195lbs for the bout. Silva was not happy when his opponent missed weight by 5lbs ahead of the fight.

Since the fight, it appears Ortiz and Silva have kissed and made up.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion took to Instagram to post a story about Silva’s generosity, he said.

“He just actually gave up his first-class ticket for Amber to sit here. The airline messed up and Anderson Silva gave up his seat for Amber to sit next to me. Anderson Silva, you’re the man, dude. I appreciate it, thank you very much. Amazing man, nothing but respect. Even after the fight, he gave it up and let Amber sit here. Thank you, Anderson, I appreciate it. Mad respect dude.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

A wholesome epilogue to the Triller fights pic.twitter.com/wCWWGepgNA — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) September 13, 2021

Ortiz revealed his plan post-fight to continue competing in boxing. The 46-year-old has called for a fight with YouTube sensation turned boxer, Logan Paul.

The sky really is the limit for ‘The Spider’ who has now picked up back-to-back boxing victories to restart his combat sports career. Wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Ortiz give him plenty of lucrative options for more boxing matches.

Who do you want to see Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva fight next?