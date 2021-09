Anderson Silva continued his remarkable career resurgence at Triller Fight Legends 2.

”The Spider’ was scheduled to go eight rounds with former UFC lightweight champion, Tito Ortiz, in the night’s co-main event.

Ortiz came out swinging throughout round one but was unable to land clean on the always slippy Silva.

Towards the end of round one, the MMA great ducked under a shot and returned with several of his own.

Ortiz collapsed to the canvas. He was out cold! Check out the highlights.