The highly anticipated welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira has been removed from the UFC 291 main card on Saturday night after Pereira came in three pounds over the welterweight limit.

‘Demolidor’ stepped on the scale Friday morning, weighing in at 174lbs, three over the limit of 171 for a non-title welterweight bout. The UFC released an official statement confirming the cancelation of the bout shortly after. “Due to Michel Pereira weighing in over the welterweight limit, the bout against Stephen Thompson has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.”

The promotion also made an announcement ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins, which you can see below:

A Heavyweight Bout Will Take the Place of Thomspon vs. Pereira

As a result, the heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima has been promoted to the main card.

This is the second time that Michel Pereira has failed to make weight, the first coming in September 2019 at UFC Vancouver. ‘Demolidor’ was one pound overweight and would go on to lose a unanimous decision against Tristan Connelly.

Saturday’s event would have been Stephen Thompson’s first appearance of 2023. ‘Wonderboy’ only competed once in 2022, scoring a fourth-round TKO against Kevin Holland, who is scheduled to be part of the festivities in Salt Lake City this weekend. Prior to that, Thompson suffered back-to-back losses against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

It is unclear if Thompson vs. Pereira will be rescheduled for a future event.