Derrick Lewis‘ last weight cut had the heavyweight fan favorite feeling like it would be his last after suffering an eye-opening blackout.

The Black Beast’ returns to the Octagon on Saturday night as part of the promotion’s stacked UFC 291 card in the Crossroads of the West, Salt Lake City. After coming up short in three of his last four, Derrick Lewis is determined to get back to his winning ways when he meets Brazilian mainstay Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Speaking to members of the press during the UFC 291 media event on Wednesday, Lewis revealed some serious health issues he was dealing with during his last few fights. He noted a scary situation where he passed out during an especially difficult weight cut ahead of his fight with Sergei Spivac in February.

“The last few fights I haven’t been healthy, point blank, period,” Lewis told reporters. “The last fight, I actually passed out just before weigh-ins. I blacked out. My coaches had to carry me. … I just didn’t have the energy the rest of the week.”

Derrick Lewis revealed that much of his difficulty has been due to his last-minute approach to cutting weight, a routine he has since abandoned.

“What’s been going on is like, I wait three days before weigh-ins, then start trying to cut weight,” Lewis said. “I cut like 25 pounds in three days. Just not eating and drinking water. Probably a little something to eat” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Derrick Lewis recalls blacking out in a "scary moment" before weigh-ins for his last fight: "I felt like I actually died." #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/ziRajqE5n7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 26, 2023

Derrick Lewis Felt Like He Had ‘Actually Died’ During Ill-Advised Weight Cut

Derrick Lewis, who will be making his 27th walk to the Octagon, described the moment as a bit of a reality check for him. Since then, he has taken a more measured approach to achieving his target weight.

“It was a big eye-opener,” Lewis said. “It was just always in the back of my head during the fight. Like, I felt like I actually died. I was thinking about all the other fighters that went through something like that, and they blacked out and came back, and they couldn’t fight. They didn’t let the fighter fight. Good thing it happened at the P.I. and they gave me all the stuff I needed to get up and walk up out of there. But it was a very scary moment, though.”

Looking back on the moment and the fight, Derrick Lewis is admittedly still disappointed in himself for coming up short in a bout he feels he could have and should have won.

“It really sucks because I know I should have beat that guy,” Lewis said. “I had a lot to prove that fight and I just feel like I let myself down. I just really wanted that back. I feel like right now is a perfect opportunity to fight this guy right here, even though I don’t remember his name. I’m pretty sure after Saturday I’m going to remember his name.”

With a newfound focus on properly cutting weight and his overall health, Derrick Lewis is determined to snap a three-fight losing skid in Salt Lake City.

“Y’all will for sure see a six pack on me this weekend. For sure. Even after weigh-ins, I’m going to have a six pack. If not, y’all can talk sh*t post-fight.”