UFC light-heavyweight contender Thiago Santos is confident he will be able to knock out the newly crowned 205lb champion Jan Blachowicz for a second time if they rematch for the title.

Blachowicz captured the belt recently made vacant by Jon Jones by stopping Dominick Reyes inside two rounds at UFC 253 this past weekend. Santos is actually the last man to beat Blachowicz who stretched his win streak to four on ‘Fight Island’. The Brazilian stopped Blachowicz in the third round of their 2019 bout. Santos earned a title shot with the win but came up short against Jon Jones who got a controversial split decision win to retain his title against Santos at UFC 239.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Santos expressed his belief that the Blachowicz who won the light-heavyweight title against Reyes is no better than the fighter he fought last year, he said.

“I didn’t see him so different. Sure, he has more experience. Everyone tries to learn and improve their game, but I didn’t see such a difference between Blachowicz now and Blachowicz who I fought before.”

“I told my friends, people close to me, and I knew Blachowicz could win the fight by TKO, so I called it,” Santos said. “I knew before. Blachowicz has hands, has power, and Dominick should have moved more. He wasn’t moving well; I felt he was a little bit strange. He did the wrong game. He should have moved, but he went to fight, and Blachowicz he’s good in 50-50 fight, he’s dangerous. He has hands, so I think Dominick did the wrong game (plan) and Blachowicz did what he should do.”

Before he can fight for the 205lb belt once again Santos must first get past Glover Teixeira who is also hoping to secure his second shot at UFC gold. ‘Marreta’ is excited by the prospect of beating his countryman later this year before turning his attention to a rematch with Blachowicz.

“I’m so excited for that opportunity, but my focus now is on Glover Teixeira my next fight,” Santos said. “I need to show everyone that I deserve the opportunity for the belt again, and I will do it. After I win against Glover Teixeira, sure, my focus is going to be on Blachowicz and a title shot.”

Do you want to see Thiago Santos vs. Jan Blachowicz II?