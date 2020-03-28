Thiago Santos Calls For Title Fight With Dominick Reyes Following Jon Jones Arrest

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos has called for a title fight with Dominick Reyes.

Santos has been out of action since injuring both his knees in a split decision defeat to Jon Jones in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 239 last summer.

And with the recent news of Jones getting arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm, there is a possibility that the light heavyweight champion may have to face further repercussions which could impact the title.

If such a scenario were to happen, Santos — who is now targeting a comeback — wants Reyes for what can only be assumed to be a fight for a vacant belt.

I think UFCs 205 div needs a new champ! ( One thats not forever in trouble!)

I think me and Reyes deserve to fight for that belt! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @DomReyes @UFCBrasil @Alexdavismma @espnmma — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) March 26, 2020

Santos notably defeated Jones on one judge’s scorecard with while other observers felt he should have won the fight. Many have suggested an uncompromised Santos may have done even better.

As for Reyes, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Jones at UFC 247 last month — but like Santos, many felt he deserved to win the contest.

Although a title fight between Santos and Reyes is unlikely at this point, the two very well could face each other next, especially if Jan Blachowicz ends up getting the next shot at Jones.

Regardless, what do you think of Santos’ idea?