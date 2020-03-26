Jon Jones Arrested For DWI & Negligent Use Of A Firearm

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested last night for driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm.

According to the arrest records obtained by MMAFighting, the 205lb great was picked up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just after 1 am local time. Per the booking information, the 32-year-old has already been released from custody.

Local law enforcement had been responding to a report of gunshots when they found Jones in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He claimed to know nothing about any gunfire but did admit to driving his car despite appearing to be intoxicated.

This prompted the officers at the scene to conduct sobriety tests on the UFC superstar – he preformed poorly in them all. Later he took a breathalyzer and blew twice the legal limit.

As you can see from the above image Jones was ultimately brought in on charges of DWI (driving while intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving with no proof of insurance. This was after a black handgun, and a bottle of Recuerdo was found behind the passenger’s seat.

Gilbert Gallegos, communications director for the Albuquerque Police, said of the arrest. “As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the UFC champion has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Back in 2012, Jones was arrested for driving under the influence. He had crashed his car into a pole in New York. Ultimately, he pled guilty to DUI charges, was handed a fine, and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.

Three years later, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque after he ran a red light and smashed into two vehicles before fleeing the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Jones later turned himself in, pled guilty, and received 18 months of supervised probation.

This story is still breaking, stay tuned to LowKickMMA for all the updates as they happen.