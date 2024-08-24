The Truth: Anabolic Steroids and T/E Levels in the UFC

Let’s break down anabolic steroids and T/E levels in combat sports. Celebrity boxer and influencer Armz Korleone tested for T/E levels at 34/1, 1/1 is normal. This has gone viral online and has sparked many questions about what exactly these levels mean and how steroids are used.

Anabolic Steroids and Testosterone

Anabolic steroids increase testosterone levels in the body, which can lead to increased muscle mass and strength. This is because testosterone plays a role in protein synthesis, muscle growth, and development. The testosterone to epitestosterone (T/E) ratio is a marker used in doping tests. Elevated testosterone levels from anabolic steroid use can lead to an increased T/E ratio, which is a telltale sign of testosterone administration.

While the steroids themselves might not always be directly detectable, the altered T/E ratio serves as indirect evidence of their use. Meaning, that tests often will not detect a steroid drug in a person’s system, instead, the tell is increased T/E levels. Based on comments, it seems people believe steroids do magic work in the body; largely all they do is find different ways to increase testosterone.

These substances are designed to mimic the effects of testosterone, promoting the growth and repair of muscle tissue. They are used both legitimately for medical purposes or to enhance athletic performance and physical appearance.

He tested 34-1. Just looking it up to compare: Alistair Overeem was 10-1, Chael Sonnen was 16-1. A normal person is 1-1 typically. https://t.co/bO5LrE8zxQ — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) August 23, 2024

What is the T/E Ratio?

The testosterone to epitestosterone (T/E) ratio is a tool used in sports to catch athletes who might be cheating by using extra testosterone. Testosterone is a hormone that helps build muscle and strength, while epitestosterone is a similar substance that doesn’t really affect performance. By comparing the amounts of these two in the body, testers can spot when someone might have taken extra testosterone to gain an unfair advantage.

In most healthy males, the T/E ratio is approximately 1/1. A ratio above 4/1, as per WADA guidelines, or 6/1, as per some other sports organizations, is considered suspicious and warrants further investigation.

Naturally Changing T/E Levels?

T/E levels can naturally change in a person’s body depending on certain factors, but the range is quite small. T/E can be changed naturally due to working out, age, stress, genetics, and other factors. But the range is only from as low as 0.7/1 to as high as 3/1 in healthy individuals. This is why testing allows for up to 4/1 or 6/1, anything above that is abnormal.

Suspicious High and Low Levels

Exceptionally high T/E levels are suspicious along with exceptionally low levels, both raise alarms. When athletes have high T/E levels, it often means they might be using anabolic steroids or other substances to boost their testosterone. This extra testosterone helps them build more muscle and strength.

On the flip side, low T/E levels can also raise eyebrows. When athletes stop using steroids, their bodies might not produce as much natural testosterone for a while, leading to low T/E ratios. Some athletes might try to game the system by adding extra epitestosterone or estrogen blockers to balance things out and hide their testosterone use.

T/E Levels in the UFC

These are a few fighters in the UFC who have gotten in trouble for abnormal levels of testosterone likely attributed to Anabolic steroids.

Chael Sonnen

For Chael Sonnen, his T/E ratio was reported to be 16/1, which is significantly higher than the normal range. Meaning the testosterone in his system was not naturally produced by his body. This high T/E ratio suggests that he was likely using anabolic steroids or other testosterone-boosting, this is something he admitted.

Alistair Overeem

In 2012, Alistair tested positive with a T/E ratio of 14/1, which far exceeded the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s allowable limit of 6/1. Overeem attributed his elevated testosterone levels to medication taken for a rib injury, claiming he was unaware that the medication contained testosterone. Despite his explanations, the high T/E ratio strongly suggested the use of PEDs such as anabolic steroids.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones has had multiple run-ins with anti-doping regulations. In 2016, he tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole, substances often used to counteract the side effects of steroid use. In 2017, Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol.

In 2015, Jon Jones had abnormally low T/E levels which raised suspicion of Anabolic steroids. His T/E ratios were recorded at 0.29/1, 0.35/1, and 0.19/1, significantly below the typical ratio for an average male at 1/1.

Victor Conte explained:

“These are highly suspicious for Jon Jones … The question is what was suppressing his testosterone production for that period of time. Something caused it to go down, and I do not believe it was overtraining. Exogenous testosterone and other steroids in a period of time, depending on dosage and method of administration, can completely shut your testosterone and epitestosterone levels in urine to 0.”

Anabolic steroids increase testosterone in a person’s body. In response, one’s body may start naturally producing less testosterone. So having both high or low T/E levels is cause for concern.

This is a very brief overview of anabolic steroids in the UFC and a look at T/E levels.