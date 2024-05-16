Jake Paul accused of juicing after showing off incredible heavyweight transformation: ‘Steroids will do that’

ByCraig Pekios
Jake Paul is looking thick ahead of his showdown with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

On Friday, July 20, ‘The Problem Child’ will make his 11th walk to the squared circle for a clash with the former undisputed heavyweight world champion inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will broadcast live on Netflix around the world and will be backed by a stellar undercard that already includes the most anticipated rematch in boxing history and Darren Till’s long-awaited debut in the sweet science against legendary pugilist Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Eight weeks away from what could very well become the most-watched fight of all time, Jake Paul shared a video of himself on social media, showing off his new heavyweight physique.

“I’m a natural-born heavyweight,” Paul said at the kickoff press conference. “This is what I was born to do: to move up into this weight class. I’m going to show Mike who has more power because he’s underestimating me. I think everyone else is underestimating me and I believe that I hit harder. I know it’s going to be tough. I know I’m going to have to fight through adversity.

I know I might even go to the canvas. I’m scared, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not about the fear stopping me. It’s about going into it, even though I am scared. That’s what true bravery is.”

Jake Paul Accused of Using PEDs ahead of Tyson fight

Fight fans online were quick to call out Paul, particularly on the “natural” part, accusing the YouTube star of juicing ahead of his tussle with Tyson in The Lone Star State.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

