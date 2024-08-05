Khamzat Chimaev loves steroids claims Jack Della Maddalena

UFC welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena has accused Khamzat Chimaev of using steroids.

After Dana White announced that Chimaev would face Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Della Maddalena gave an interesting comment. Seemingly out of nowhere, the welterweight contender claimed Chimaev is on steroids.

“Chimaev loves steroids,” Jack Della Maddalena wrote on his Instagram story.

It was an interesting comment from Della Maddalena, but the UFC does do drug testing and Khamzat Chimaev has yet to fail one. However, the welterweight contender still believes ‘Borz’ is using steroids.

Khamzat Chimaev has yet to respond to Della Maddalena’s comments and whether or not he will is uncertain.

Jack Della Maddalena dealing with an injury

Jack Della Maddalena is coming off an impressive knockout win over Gilbert Burns back in March. The hope for Della Maddalena was to return at UFC 305 in Perth next weekend, but due to an injury, the welterweight contender wasn’t able to make that happen.

“I am still motivated to compete before the year’s end in the fight I believe is the toughest and makes the most sense.”Had surgery on my arm 1 week after 299. 10 days later my wound had begun splitting. Which was indicative of infection,” Della Maddalena posted (via ESPN). “Went in for surgery 2 as believed to be infection present, bone cleaned plate replaced, stayed in the hospital for 9 days on IV antibiotics then moved to oral antibiotics. Though the infection was under control, the wound itself had a couple of abscesses pop up over a 5-week period which had been cut and drained and had bacteria present.

“Unfortunately this means I won’t be competing at UFC 305 in Perth. Which is a tough pill to swallow. At the moment I am focused on recovery, Ridding my body of infection and allowing the bone to mend. planning to get my arm back to 100 percent which if all goes well will be in 12 weeks time. I am still motivated to compete before the year’s end in the fight I believe is the toughest and makes the most sense.”

Currently, it’s uncertain when Della Maddalena will return or who he will face in his return to the Octagon. He is 17-2 as a pro and is a perfect 7-0 in the UFC.