The Australian Who Defied the Odds, Jack Della Maddalena Prepares for Makhachev at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena’s path to becoming a UFC champion, began years earlier in Western Australia, shaped by rugby, boxing, and a hunger for competition passed down from his older brother.​

Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC Career

Growing up in Perth, Della Maddalena played rugby from age eight through his school years before discovering martial arts in his early teens. His parents introduced him and his brother Josh to a boxing gym as a fitness tool for rugby during preseason, but boxing became the obsession. When school rugby ended around age 18, the brothers made the full transition into MMA.

Jack Della Maddalena arrived at UFC 270 in January 2022 with modest expectations, yet delivered a first-round knockout against Pete Rodriguez that announced him as more than just another prospect out of Australia. The Perth native needed just 2 minutes and 59 seconds to dismantle his opponent with a perfectly timed counter strike, setting the tone for what would become one of the most impressive welterweight runs in recent UFC history.

Five months after his debut, he faced grappling-inclined Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275 in June 2022, catching him with body shots and earning a first-round TKO plus a Performance of the Night bonus. Danny Roberts fell to another first-round finish in November 2022, then Randy Brown submitted via rear-naked choke in the first round at UFC 284 in February 2023. These early fights established Della Maddalena’s trademark approach: aggressive forward pressure, sharp boxing combinations, and the ability to find openings regardless of how opponents attempted to defend.​

Against Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night in September 2023, Della Maddalena faced an unpredictable striker known for controlling fights on his terms, yet the Australian controlled the pace and earned a split decision many felt should have been unanimous. Seven months earlier at UFC 299 in March 2024, Della Maddalena faced Gilbert Burns, the fourth-ranked welterweight and a man who grappled with technical precision. Burns dominated the first two rounds, landing takedowns and controlling positions.

Entering the third round, two judges had Burns ahead 20-18, suggesting the title window might close before Della Maddalena got his chance. In a reversal of fortunes typical of elite competitors, Burns attempted another takedown and caught a flush knee to the face as Della Maddalena stood up. The Australian followed with brutal ground-and-pound, forcing referee Dan Miragliotta to intervene at 3:43 of the round. It was the win that moved Della Maddalena from prospect to serious title threat.​

Timing and opportunity intersected at UFC 315 in Montreal on May 10, 2025. Della Maddalena had taken a 14-month hiatus from competition, drawing questions about his readiness for the biggest fight of his career. Belal Muhammad, the reigning welterweight champion, had not tasted defeat since January 2019, a stretch of nearly six years before taking this fight.

Muhammad brought superior wrestling credentials and a track record of controlled victories, yet Della Maddalena’s boxing and footwork proved too sharp. Over five rounds, the Australian landed 200 significant strikes while showcasing exceptional takedown defense that allowed Muhammad only three takedowns across all five rounds, compared to the nine Muhammad had secured against Leon Edwards in 2024. The judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in Della Maddalena’s favor.

That victory earned Della Maddalena a spot in combat sports history, but it provided little rest. Islam Makhachev, the former undisputed UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, announced plans to move up to welterweight. Makhachev, who vacated his lightweight title in May 2025, had committed to challenging Muhammad had Muhammad retained his belt. With Muhammad dethroned, Makhachev pivoted to challenge the new champion booked for UFC 322 on November 15, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.